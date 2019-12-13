“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”campaign begins in northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Lots of people have a drink or two during the holidays. But if you drink – police say don’t drive. Kris Schuller has more on campaign underway to encourage everyone to drive sober.

During the holidays, celebrations usually include alcohol. But should you decide to drive after drinking too much – beware. Officers across northeast Wisconsin are out and about, determined to track you down.

“Law enforcement across Brown County, across Wisconsin will be out there in force, looking for impaired drivers,” said Officer Jedd Bradley from the De Pere Police Department.

Friday through the start of New Year’s Day, area agencies are participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, with a bottom line goal of discouraging impaired individuals from ever getting behind the wheel.

“Last year we made 33 OWI arrests during that time frame. Obviously we want it to be zero,” said Commander Kevin Warych from the Green Bay Police Department.

“Go out and have fun, celebrate absolutely, but make a decision before you go out – how you are getting home,” Bradley said.

Police say there are many alternatives to getting behind the wheel and driving drunk -from taking a Uber to participating in the Safe Park Initiative here in Green Bay. The program lets certain bars pass out placards to people who’ve been drinking and they can park their vehicles on the street overnight without getting a ticket.

“To keep cars parked instead of having people get behind the wheel and drive home after spending the night at the tavern,” said Warych.

With nearly 23,000 OWI convictions in Wisconsin last year officers know their mission this holiday season is needed. As they look for drunk drivers endangering so many lives.

“We want compliance, just like any crime, the police department wants compliance,” said Warych.

“Go out and have fun, but be responsible when you come home,” said Bradley.

Officers will also be on the lookout for drugged drivers, impaired by either legal or illegal drugs.