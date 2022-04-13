GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation and Feeding America have teamed up to host a drive-thru food pantry on Wednesday.

The event was held at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College from 10 a.m. to noon where volunteers distributed hundreds of boxes of food to those who showed up.

According to Feeding America, more than 500,000 people in Wisconsin still face hunger issues and over 175,000 are children.

“There is a tremendous food insecurity here in northeastern Wisconsin and it’s a really big issue. So we’re just really happy that we were able to work with partners that recognize that and wanted to help,” said Molina Healthcare Community Engagement Manager, Marla Sparks.

She also said it is sad because there is such a need but being able to do something to address that is one of the best feelings in the world.

For more information about Molina Healthcare, click here.