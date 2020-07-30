GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Driver accused of hitting, killing bicyclist in Green Bay arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in Green Bay has been arrested.

On July 15, Green Bay Police responded to a hit-and-run incident at the intersection of Bellevue Street and Amy Street on Green Bay’s east side. The bicyclist was traveling south on Bellevue and was struck from behind by a southbound vehicle that fled the scene.

Authorities say the victim, 26-year-old Jordan Krebsky, succumbed to his injuries last week despite receiving almost immediate medical treatment.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, Joshua Yahsha of Bellevue, has been arrested. Authorities are recommending charges of Hit and Run Causing Death to the District Attorney’s Office.

“The Green Bay Police Department would like to thank the community for the tips that were called in to our office in reference to this tragic incident,” police said in a release. “This serves as a reminder that motorists involved in an accident have an obligation to stop and render aid.”

