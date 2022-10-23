SPOONER, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol found a vehicle, still in ‘drive’, sitting over a curb in a yard in Spooner. The driver of the vehicle was charged with their fifth OWI.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the incident happened on October 8, just after 4:10 a.m. on WIS 70 at Summit Street.

A trooper approached the vehicle that was stopped but still running, and found the driver ‘slumped over the steering wheel with the vehicle still in drive.’ The trooper also allegedly saw open alcohol inside the vehicle, with a strong odor coming from the driver.

Authorities say that field sobriety tests were performed but the driver refused to do the walk-and-turn, one-leg stand, and provide a preliminary breath test.

Ultimately, the driver was arrested for their fifth offense of Operating While Intoxicated and was transported to a nearby hospital for a legal blood draw.

The suspect was then transported to Washburn County Jail without incident.