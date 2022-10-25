EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – A drunken driver was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated after slamming into nearby traffic in the city of Eau Claire on October 22.

The Eau Claire Police Department video shows the scary crash, which happened around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street.

Officers report that everyone involved in the accident avoided life-threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested for OWI, their first offense, and Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. Their preliminary breath test result was .242.

“Please stay alert and don’t drink and drive,” wrote the Eau Claire Police Department.