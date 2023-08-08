FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A traffic stop in Fond du Lac lead to an arrest over the weekend as authorities say they found multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia including potentially 6,000 lethal doses of red fentanyl.

In a release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a K9 deputy conducted a traffic stop and had K9 Rip do an open-air sniff test on the vehicle.

After K9 Rip alerted on the vehicle, deputies searched it and found a crack pipe, a scale, crack, and something they say is new to the area, red fentanyl.

Officials say the driver was arrested for multiple drug-related offenses and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail where it was later discovered that they were out on parole for possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

A probation and parole hold was placed on the subject before deputies searched the driver’s home where they found additional quantities of illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, cutting agents, and other items related to selling and distributing drugs.

In total, authorities say they seized a total of 27 grams of crack and 12 grams of fentanyl between the suspect’s vehicle and home.

Officials say that depending on the purity of the fentanyl, the quantity of it recovered could potentially contain upwards of 6,000 lethal doses.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff states “Drug dealers may make changes to the formula, type, or color of the illegal drugs they are trafficking over time, but we remain steadfast in our commitment to identify and hold accountable those who distribute these deadly substances in our community.”