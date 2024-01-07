FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people from northcentral Wisconsin and another from Chicago were arrested after a traffic stop in Fond du Lac County in late December on various drug charges.
According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:30 p.m. on December 30, a deputy K9 handler stopped a vehicle for going 88mph in a 70mph zone.
After reportedly noticing indicators of possible drug activity within the vehicle, the four occupants were asked to get out and searched.
Deputies say that a ‘large’ variety and quantity of illegal drugs were found both on their persons and throughout the vehicle; including roughly 700 ecstasy pills, 24 grams of fentanyl, 74 prescription pills possessed without a prescription, 3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 2 grams of marijuana.
All four were arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail on the following charges:
- Driver: 26-year-old from Wausau
- Currently on parole for:
- OWI – 5th offense
- Possession of cocaine – repeat offender
- Arrested for:
- OWI – 6th offense
- Possession w/intent to deliver designer drugs (ecstasy)
- Possession w/intent to deliver Fentanyl
- Possession w/intent to deliver cocaine
- Possession of THC 2nd+
- Possession of non-narcotic controlled substance
- Possession of hallucinogenic
- Probation Hold
- Passenger: 32-year-old man from Wausau
- Currently on probation for:
- Fleeing and eluding
- Arrested for:
- Possession w/intent to deliver designer drugs (ecstasy)
- Possession of THC
- Possession of non narcotic controlled substance
- Possession of hallucinogenic
- Probation hold
- Passengers: 22-year-old woman from Wausau and 18-year-old woman from Chicago
- Arrested for:
- Possession of THC
- Possession of non-narcotic controlled substance
- Possession of hallucinogenic
No other details were provided.