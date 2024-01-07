FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people from northcentral Wisconsin and another from Chicago were arrested after a traffic stop in Fond du Lac County in late December on various drug charges.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:30 p.m. on December 30, a deputy K9 handler stopped a vehicle for going 88mph in a 70mph zone.

FDL County drug bust OWI
Photo from: Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

After reportedly noticing indicators of possible drug activity within the vehicle, the four occupants were asked to get out and searched.

Deputies say that a ‘large’ variety and quantity of illegal drugs were found both on their persons and throughout the vehicle; including roughly 700 ecstasy pills, 24 grams of fentanyl, 74 prescription pills possessed without a prescription, 3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 2 grams of marijuana.

All four were arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail on the following charges:

  • Driver: 26-year-old from Wausau
  • Currently on parole for:
    • OWI – 5th offense
    • Possession of cocaine – repeat offender
  • Arrested for:
    • OWI – 6th offense
    • Possession w/intent to deliver designer drugs (ecstasy)
    • Possession w/intent to deliver Fentanyl
    • Possession w/intent to deliver cocaine
    • Possession of THC 2nd+
    • Possession of non-narcotic controlled substance
    • Possession of hallucinogenic
    • Probation Hold
  • Passenger: 32-year-old man from Wausau
  • Currently on probation for:
    • Fleeing and eluding
  • Arrested for:
    • Possession w/intent to deliver designer drugs (ecstasy)
    • Possession of THC
    • Possession of non narcotic controlled substance
    • Possession of hallucinogenic
    • Probation hold
  • Passengers: 22-year-old woman from Wausau and 18-year-old woman from Chicago
  • Arrested for:
    • Possession of THC
    • Possession of non-narcotic controlled substance
    • Possession of hallucinogenic

No other details were provided.