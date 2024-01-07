FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people from northcentral Wisconsin and another from Chicago were arrested after a traffic stop in Fond du Lac County in late December on various drug charges.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:30 p.m. on December 30, a deputy K9 handler stopped a vehicle for going 88mph in a 70mph zone.

Photo from: Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

After reportedly noticing indicators of possible drug activity within the vehicle, the four occupants were asked to get out and searched.

Deputies say that a ‘large’ variety and quantity of illegal drugs were found both on their persons and throughout the vehicle; including roughly 700 ecstasy pills, 24 grams of fentanyl, 74 prescription pills possessed without a prescription, 3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 2 grams of marijuana.

All four were arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail on the following charges:

Driver: 26-year-old from Wausau

Currently on parole for: OWI – 5th offense Possession of cocaine – repeat offender

Arrested for: OWI – 6th offense Possession w/intent to deliver designer drugs (ecstasy) Possession w/intent to deliver Fentanyl Possession w/intent to deliver cocaine Possession of THC 2nd+ Possession of non-narcotic controlled substance Possession of hallucinogenic Probation Hold

Passenger: 32-year-old man from Wausau

Currently on probation for: Fleeing and eluding

Arrested for: Possession w/intent to deliver designer drugs (ecstasy) Possession of THC Possession of non narcotic controlled substance Possession of hallucinogenic Probation hold

Passengers: 22-year-old woman from Wausau and 18-year-old woman from Chicago

Arrested for: Possession of THC Possession of non-narcotic controlled substance Possession of hallucinogenic



No other details were provided.