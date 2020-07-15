Driver arrested, passenger injured in Waupaca crash

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A person is in custody following a one-vehicle crash in the City of Waupaca.

Police say they were requested to the area of Berlin Street and Royalton Street shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Upon arrival, officers located a passenger in the vehicle who sustained life threatening injuries. The man was transported to an area hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was located by Waupaca Police hiding next to a nearby house, arrested for Operating while Intoxicated, and treated for minor injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

Latest Stories