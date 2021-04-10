Driver, attendant lose jobs after leaving child on bus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A school bus driver and an onboard attendant have lost their jobs after leaving a 5-year-old Madison student on the bus alone at the end of their day.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Badger Bus contracts with the Madison school district to transport students. The company got a call Wednesday evening from staff at Lake View Elementary School saying parents had reported a missing child.

Police found the boy standing outside near the bus company’s facility. Investigators determined the boy had stayed on the bus after all stops were made. The driver parked the bus for night and left for the night. The bus company says both driver and the attendant are no longer employed.

