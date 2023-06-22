SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Sheboygan County recently pulled over a driver on I-43 going just under 150 mph, and say they are seeing an increase in speed violations and complaints.

Photo Credit: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

A Facebook post from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says the increase in violations is taking place throughout Sheboygan County, and that its “deputies are few and the violations are many.”

Deputies are reaching out to the community for its help in making sure that everyone gets home safely.

Two recent incidents were described in the Facebook post. On the morning of June 22, one deputy responded to a speeding complaint and observed a vehicle going 33 mph over the 55 mph posted speed limit.

Deputies say another violation was spotted on I-43 recently, where the vehicle was going more than twice the posted speed limit, traveling 148 mph.

Excessive speed not only puts the operator at risk of harm but everyone around them. Please leave a little earlier and plan for construction and delays. Together we can make our roadways a little safer! Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

No additional information about the incidents was provided.