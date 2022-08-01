Driver cited after rear-ending chipper in Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A worker for Wrightstown’s Department of Public Works was released from a hospital after a vehicle rear-ended the chipper.

The Wrightstown Police Department posted about a rear-ending incident involving a driver getting cited for inattentive driving on its Facebook page. Officials said that a Department of Public Works (DPW) employee was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The employee was later released.

The DPW truck was reportedly going around Wrightstown chipping brush. When it went to make a turn onto Nancy Street, it started to slow down. A vehicle then reportedly rear-ended the chipper.

The driver of the vehicle that did the rear-ending was reportedly cited.

There was no additional information provided.