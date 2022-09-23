LIBERTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from St. Nazianz died after a crash with a semi-tanker unit on CTH C in Manitowoc County.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, a 48-year-old man from St. Nazianz died after a crash with a parked semi-tanker unit on CTH C. The incident happened on September 22 around 6:30 p.m.

The tanker was reportedly partially parked in the westbound lane with its hazard lights activated. Roadway warning devices were also in place.

The 48-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. The semi-tanker driver and the passenger did not have any injuries.

Authorities believe that the brightness of the sun contributed to the crash. Authorities also wanted to remind motorists that the sun, especially during the time frame of dawn and dusk may reduce visibility and to always drive with caution.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.