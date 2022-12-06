WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver on USH 10 in Waupaca County was ejected from the vehicle after going into a ditch and rolling over.

According to the Waupaca Police Department, on December 5 around 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle accident on USH 10. The accident was near Fulton Street.

When officers arrived, the driver of the vehicle was found ejected from the vehicle. The driver was also found dead on the scene. There were no other people in the vehicle.

Authorities say the vehicle was driving westbound on USH 10 and went into the ditch. The vehicle then rolled over and went down an embankment.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. No additional information was provided.

