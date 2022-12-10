CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver of a vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries after being thrown from their vehicle during a rollover crash in Waupaca County on Friday.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on December 9 on WIS 45, north of CTH W.

Deputies say that an investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling southbound when it lost control, entered the ditch and rolled, ejecting the driver.

The driver was transported by ThedaStar with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information has been included.

Local 5 will update this story when new details are provided.