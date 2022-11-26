FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was arrested on Friday after reportedly hitting multiple vehicles, fleeing from officers, and crashing into a squad car.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers received reports around 8:59 p.m. on November 25 of an SUV that allegedly rammed into a vehicle in a parking lot on East Johnson Street and drove off.

Around 9:02 p.m. authorities were notified of a black SUV that looked like it was just in an accident speeding on Scott Street. Shortly after, officers were informed of a black SUV that reportedly backed into a vehicle and drove off at the intersection of West Scott Street and Lakeshore Drive.

The release goes on to state that moments later, another call came in of reports that a dark SUV hit a parked vehicle, causing it to be pushed into a building in the 300 block of Doty Street.

FDLPD Officers located a vehicle that matched the description of the SUV at the intersection of North Main Street and East McWilliams Street and conducted a traffic stop.

Officers say that the SUV pulled over, but while officers were in contact with the driver, he reportedly sped away. The pursuit reached speeds of roughly 50 MPH traveling through central portions of Fond du Lac.

During the pursuit, the SUV crashed into a Fond du Lac Sheriff deputy’s squad car at the intersection of South Park Avenue and East Second Street.

A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested on charges of:

Reckless Driving

Knowingly Fleeing an Officer

Threats to a Law Enforcement Officer

Resisting an Officer

Operating while Intoxicated – 2nd Offense

Felony Bail Jumping.

The incident is under active investigation, and no additional details are being released at this time.

Local 5 will update this story when new information is made available.