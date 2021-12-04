Driver from Navarino dies after vehicle strikes tree and rolls over in Outagamie Co.

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

CICERO, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old man from the Navarino area was killed after his vehicle struck a tree and rolled over on Saturday morning. 

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:52 a.m. deputies responded to Lawn Road and Tubbs Road in the town of Cicero after receiving a report that a one-vehicle rollover crash had taken place in that area.

Officers say the initial investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Lawn Road and went off the roadway striking a tree. The vehicle then rolled, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as a 32-year-old man from the Navarino area, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say there were no other occupants in the vehicle.

This crash remains under investigation. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

