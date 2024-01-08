(WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County say one man is dead after crashing his vehicle Sunday evening while going over 100 miles per hour during a pursuit.

According to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle at 5:55 p.m. that was reported by a concerned citizen as being possibly impaired based off of the vehicle’s driving behavior.

Deputies say they attempted to stop the vehicle, on State Highway 33 near Highway 67. While attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver, instead of stopping, sped off from the scene going south on State Highway 67 at speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

The driver was then reported as exiting State Highway 67 and going west on County Road S before heading north on Horseshoe Road.

While still traveling at a high rate of speed, the vehicle left the roadway after failing to negotiate a curve and entered into a ditch where it then hit a tree.

Deputies say they immediately provided aid to the driver and attempted life-saving measures. The driver, a 27-year-old from Hartford, was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the Dane County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene to safely remove an older military-style grenade or facsimile found in the vehicle.

At this time, no other information is available, the victim’s name is yet to be released, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.