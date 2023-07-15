APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – On the Fourth of July, officers in Appleton ended a dangerous situation safely and arrested a driver for their fourth OWI after they were allegedly driving the wrong way on I-41.

According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were made aware of a driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic on I-41 on the night of July 4, nearing Appleton.

Multiple law enforcement officers within Outagamie County responded, attempting to locate the vehicle.

Officers with Appleton PD found the car, reportedly stopped in an oncoming lane of traffic, facing the wrong way on I-41.

Authorities say that when they attempted to get into position to both alert oncoming traffic while preventing the vehicle from continuing, the driver allegedly sped off at a high rate of speed, still driving in the wrong direction.

Officers were able to ‘disable’ the wrong-way driver, using squad cars to move the driver off of the highway, further preventing any possible collisions.

The release notes that only minor injuries were reported and that the driver was arrested for Felony Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated – 4th Offense, and was taken to the Outagamie County Jail.

No other details were provided.