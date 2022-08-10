PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in a crash that resulted in one car rolling over is facing multiple charges after allegedly being under the influence.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office announced that Christopher Becker was arrested on August 5 following an accident on STH 23. On August 5, around 3:10 p.m. authorities received multiple calls about the accident on STH 23.

Following statements from witnesses and an investigation, it was determined that Becker’s vehicle crossed over the center line and hit two vehicles. One of which ended up rolling over.

Becker was described as having glossy eyes, slurred speech and an odor of intoxicants. He reportedly almost fell multiple times.

A preliminary breath test showed a result of .248. Becker was taken into custody.

Court records show that Becker is facing one charge of Injury by Intoxicated Use/Vehicle and four counts of Cause Injury/Operate While under Influence. Becker’s listed address is in Wisconsin Rapids.

He is scheduled to appear in court on August 22 for his initial appearance.