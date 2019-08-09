Driver hospitalized after Interstate 43 rollover

TOWN OF WILSON, Wis. (WFRV) — One person has been sent to the hospital following an early Friday morning crash on Interstate 43.

At around 1:00 a.m., The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office received a report fo a single-vehicle rollover crash in the center median on I-43 at Wilson-Lima Road in the Town of Wilson. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was trapped, but a responding deputy was able to get them out of the vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital for incapacitating injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.