Driver in critical condition after crash near Winkler Road in Brillion

CALUMET, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-car crash on Man-Cal Road near Winkler Road in Brillion Friday around 8 a.m.

According to a release, a 35-year-old man from Billion was traveling east on Man-Cal Road when his car left the roadway and struck the ditch and surrounding trees. Deputies say the driver was the only one in the car and has sustained significant injuries.

To be able to get the driver out of their car, the Brillion & Hollandtown Fire Departments had to use their JAWS apparatus to extract the driver.

The driver was then transported by ThedaStar helicopter to Theda Clark Medical Center in critical condition. Deputies say they are still investigating the cause of the accident at this time.