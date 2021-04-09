FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Driver in critical condition after crash near Winkler Road in Brillion

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CALUMET, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-car crash on Man-Cal Road near Winkler Road in Brillion Friday around 8 a.m.

According to a release, a 35-year-old man from Billion was traveling east on Man-Cal Road when his car left the roadway and struck the ditch and surrounding trees. Deputies say the driver was the only one in the car and has sustained significant injuries.

To be able to get the driver out of their car, the Brillion & Hollandtown Fire Departments had to use their JAWS apparatus to extract the driver.

The driver was then transported by ThedaStar helicopter to Theda Clark Medical Center in critical condition. Deputies say they are still investigating the cause of the accident at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

One-on-one with Green Bay United state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman

Titans taking advantage of opportunities during spring

Kimberly's Lucky Wurtz retires as head boys basketball coach

Pulaski uses grateful attitude as abbreviated season moves ahead

Kimberly boys sweep rival Kaukauna, sweep FVA triangular

First half goals help Notre Dame knock off Appleton East, 5-3