CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver is in custody after allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run with a pedestrian in Waupaca County on Saturday night, deputies believe alcohol to have played a factor in the incident.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before midnight on October 28 on CTH W near Brehmer Road in Caledonia.

Deputies say that a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect vehicle hit the pedestrian who was helping another driver on CTH W.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by the Waupaca County Medical Examiner’s Office.

It was reported that the vehicle left the scene but was found a ‘short time later.’ The driver was subsequently taken into custody, and authorities believe alcohol to be a factor in the incident.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by:

The Dale Fire Department

Dale First Responders

Fremont Ambulance

Wisconsin State Patrol

Waupaca County Medical Examiner’s Office

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.