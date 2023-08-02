GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver of a minivan that died in a Tuesday morning crash in Green Bay has been identified.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the driver who died from a traffic crash on August 1 just before 7:15 a.m. was identified as 51-year-old Jacob Denny. Denny was reportedly driving the minivan that crashed with a semi.

On August 1 authorities were sent to the 1000 block of South Broadway for the crash. Authorities say that roadway was closed for over four hours.

A 21-year-old Green Bay woman was a passenger in the minivan and was treated at a local hospital for ‘serious’ injuries. There were no reported injuries to the semi-driver.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No additional information was provided.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 920-448-3200.