GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver in a deadly crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people received his prison sentence on Monday.

Abdi Ahmed was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a 2020 crash that took the lives of three people. He was given ten years confinement for each charge (There was three total). Ahmed will also get ten years of extended supervision for each charge.

Ahmed will get two years of credit for the time he has already served.

Back in June, Ahmed pled guilty to three counts of 2nd-degree reckless homicide after the charges were amended for the plea deal.

