Driver in Fond du Lac County rollover that killed two charged

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver of an SUV involved in a rollover crash that left two dead and three others injured has been charged with 10 felonies in Fond du Lac County.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by WFRV Local 5, 20-year-old Samuel Coppersmith faces two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having prior intoxicant-related conviction/revocation, two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a PAC while having a prior intoxicant-related conviction, two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, two counts of knowingly operating motor vehicle while suspended causing death, and three counts of knowingly operating motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm.

If convicted of all 10 felonies, Coppersmith could face 119 years in prison and $490,000 in fines.

On June 19, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls shortly before 9:15 p.m. for a single-vehicle rollover crash near the Town of Friendship. Authorities found that an SUV traveling northbound on Interstate 41 had drifted off the roadway south of Townline Road. When the vehicle tried to return to the road, it rolled several times before stopping on the highway.

Upon arrival, life-saving efforts began on 22-year-old Malik Bridges of Appleton and 49-year-old Nana Yaw Yeboah of Appleton. Those life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

Three other occupants were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Those individuals have been identified as 19-year-old Tiarah Stewart, 26-year-old Deandre Love, and Coppersmith, all of Appleton. Authorities say only the driver, Coppersmith, was wearing his seatbelt.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says numerous liquor bottles were found at the scene of the crash. Coppersmith, according to the criminal complaint, has previously been convicted of an OWI.

Coppersmith and the other passengers in the SUV had been asked to leave the Tiki Beach Bar in Dundee after “being inappropriate towards children and the bartender,” according to the complain. The group had been drinking at the bar, according to witnesses.

Coppersmith is scheduled to appear in court in August for a preliminary hearing.

