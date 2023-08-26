Driver in Fond du Lac County seen driving 100+ mph on I-41, arrested after preliminary test shows a .248

(WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac County arrested a driver after they were seen driving over 100 mph as well as reportedly testing a .248 during a preliminary test.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a driver was seen going 106 mph on I-41. Authorities say that the driver was stopped for driving fast and was also arrested for OWI.

Based on the picture provided, the incident appears to have happened on August 26 around 3:45 a.m.

The post says that the driver tested .248 on a preliminary breath test. That is three times the legal limit. Officials say that deputies are working to keep the highways safe.

Deputies are out there day and night working to keep our highways safe. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

There was no additional information provided.