WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was able to elude authorities following an early morning police chase in Fond du Lac County that traversed 14.5 miles.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 around 2:30 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Hwy 26 in Waupun. The deputy reportedly saw a speeding violation.

Instead of stopping, the vehicle allegedly sped up and continued driving southbound on Hwy 26. It then reportedly merged onto Hwy 151 and drove into Dodge County.

The driver reportedly crossed the grass median three times and ended up coming back into Fond du Lac County. Eventually, the driver got back onto Hwy 26 and ended up on Cty TC, where deputies were able to use a tire deflation device.

The vehicle came to a stop near Palmer Road and the driver ended up running on foot through a nearby cornfield. K9 units and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team searched the area but were not able to find the driver.

The pursuit spanned 14.5 miles and there were no reported injuries or property damage.

No additional information was provided, and Local 5 will continue to update this story.