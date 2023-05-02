FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old man in connection with the crash of a Verizon store in Fond du Lac that left multiple people injured has been officially charged.

20-year-old Benjamin Ayer was formally charged in court. Ayer is from Oakfield and was scheduled to be in court at 11 a.m. on May 2. Originally, police said that the vehicle that crashed into the Verizon store was driven by a 20-year-old man from Oakfield.

Ayer is accused to have been huffing before crashing into the store. Officials say a canister as well as a marijuana pipe, grinder and a small amount of marijuana were found inside the vehicle.

According to court records, Ayer is facing 12 charges in relation to the incident where a vehicle crashed into a Verizon store in Fond du Lac. He is charged with the following:

Injury by Intoxicated Use/Vehicle Felony 1st-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety Felony 1st-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety Felony 1st-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety Felony 1st-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety Felony 1st-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety Felony 1st-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety Felony 1st-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety Felony 1st-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety Felony Possess Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor Possession of THC Misdemeanor Cause Injury/Operate While under Influence Misdemeanor

The public has an expectation to be safe from other drivers operating motor vehicles, whether on our roadways, shopping, or in our homes. Anyone that shatters that sense of security for those in our community through criminal actions will be held accountable in our judicial system. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney

Ayer reportedly faces over 60 years of initial prison confinement. His cash bond was set at $300,000 with additional non-monetary conditions ordered. He is scheduled to be back in court for his preliminary hearing on May 12 at 2 p.m.

No additional information was provided at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story.