OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in Oshkosh was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police, and later hitting a house with his car.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on June 25 around 10:30 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle at the South Park Avenue and Knapp Street intersection. The traffic stop was reportedly for an operator license violation.

Authorities say that while the officer was talking with the driver, he allegedly fled from police. Officers did not pursue the vehicle, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

Shortly later, a citizen reportedly called to report that the driver had hit the side of their home. He then allegedly fled on foot from the scene.

Police reportedly found the driver in a backyard of a house in the 1200 block of Bismarck Street. The driver was arrested for the following:

Knowingly Fleeing

Felony Bail Jumping

OWI 5th Offense

1st Degree Reckless Endangering Safety

Hit and Run Accident

Operating While Suspended.

The identity of the driver was not released. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 920-236-5700.

No additional information was provided.