Driver in rollover crash arrested for OWI

SHERMAN, Wis. (WFRV) — A 24-year-old man in Sheboygan County was arrested following a single-vehicle rollover accident.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 10:40 p.m. on Creek Road in the Town of Sherman. The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, only suffered minor injuries. He was then arrested for second-offense OWI and was also cited for failure to keep his vehicle under control.

Random Lake Fire, Random Lake Ambulance, Silver Creek Fire and Orange Cross Ambulance assisted the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office in the crash.