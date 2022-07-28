SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – That may take a while to wash out, as one driver in Seymour found out the hard way that manure does not look good on a white car.

According to the Seymour Firefighters, a vehicle was provided with a smelly surprise after it got manure spilled on it. The department was called in for ‘accident cleanup’.

Officials wanted to remind drivers that semi-trucks can make wide turns. This can cause some drivers to get in the semi’s blind spot.

Friendly reminder folks, Semi trucks make wide right turns. You can end up in their blind spot easily. Please give the trucks the space they need before you end up in a “bad” situation. This is a manure truck hauling locally and yes that is alot of manure. Seymour Firefighters

There was no additional information provided.