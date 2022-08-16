MATTESON, Wis. (WFRV) – One driver needed to be rescued in Waupaca County after going into two ditches, hitting multiple trees and rolling the vehicle over.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on August 15 around 9:30 p.m., a call came in of a reported single-vehicle crash on Lake Road. The driver was possibly trapped in the vehicle.

The initial investigation showed that the vehicle was driving northbound and entered the east ditch. The vehicle then went back on the road and crossed over into the west ditch.

Multiple trees were hit and the vehicle reportedly rolled and ended up on its side. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

The Clintonville Fire Department was able to remove the driver, who was later transported to ThedaCare Neenah with ‘injuries’. The condition of the driver was not provided.

The investigation is still under investigation. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.