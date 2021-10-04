Driver in Wausau ignores ‘road closed’ signs, damages truck & arrested for OWI

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Driver in Wausau ignores 'road closed' signs, damages car & arrested for OWI

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – An intoxicated driver in Wausau found out the hard way why signs saying ‘ROAD CLOSED’ are there for a reason.

According to the Wausau Police Department, on Oct. 1 a driver ignored ‘ROAD CLOSED’ signs and came to rest at what looks like is a pile of dirt. The driver was arrested for an OWI.

Pictures of the truck show damage to the number, and Wausau Police say the truck will need to ‘spend some time in the body shop.’ The incident happened around North 3rd Avenue and West Randolph Street in Wausau.

  • Photo courtesy of Wausau Police Department
  • Photo courtesy of Wausau Police Department

Authorities say that this driver was one of multiple that was arrested on Oct. 1 for OWIs.

No one was injured from the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins

HS Sports Xtra: Green Bay West snaps six-game losing streak to East; FRCC & FVA highlights

Team of the Week: Denmark

Spirit Squad of the Week: West De Pere