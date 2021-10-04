Driver in Wausau ignores ‘road closed’ signs, damages truck & arrested for OWI

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – An intoxicated driver in Wausau found out the hard way why signs saying ‘ROAD CLOSED’ are there for a reason.

According to the Wausau Police Department, on Oct. 1 a driver ignored ‘ROAD CLOSED’ signs and came to rest at what looks like is a pile of dirt. The driver was arrested for an OWI.

Pictures of the truck show damage to the number, and Wausau Police say the truck will need to ‘spend some time in the body shop.’ The incident happened around North 3rd Avenue and West Randolph Street in Wausau.

Photo courtesy of Wausau Police Department

Photo courtesy of Wausau Police Department

Authorities say that this driver was one of multiple that was arrested on Oct. 1 for OWIs.

No one was injured from the incident.