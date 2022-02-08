Driver in WI goes over 110 mph, was ‘running late for a party’

(WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper pulled over a motorist that was going 50+ mph over the speed limit and they gave a unique reason as to why they were driving so fast.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper in Eau Claire County recently stopped a driver for traveling 112 mph in a 70 mph zone. Authorities say the driver gave a unique reason as to why they were going so fast.
They were ‘running late for a party’.
Officials posted that ‘the party will always be there. Please slow down and arrive alive’.
There was no information regarding if there were any other citations/charges besides speeding. Local 5 will update this story if any more details are released.