Driver in WI goes over 110 mph, was ‘running late for a party’

(WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper pulled over a motorist that was going 50+ mph over the speed limit and they gave a unique reason as to why they were driving so fast.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper in Eau Claire County recently stopped a driver for traveling 112 mph in a 70 mph zone. Authorities say the driver gave a unique reason as to why they were going so fast.

They were ‘running late for a party’.

Officials posted that ‘the party will always be there. Please slow down and arrive alive’.

  Photo Courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

There was no information regarding if there were any other citations/charges besides speeding. Local 5 will update this story if any more details are released.

