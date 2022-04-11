DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman is facing an OWI charge after she barely missed hitting numerous vehicles, crashed into a highway sign and was seen throwing a beverage out of the vehicle.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted details of a vehicle crash involving an intoxicated driver on their Facebook page. On April 10 around 6:30 p.m., in the Town of Dekorra authorities were notified of a reported incident involving a 2008 Pontiac G6.

The vehicle nearly hit a motorcycle that was turning and ended up leaving the roadway. It then hit a highway sign and a guardrail. Authorities mentioned that the vehicle just about hit two different vehicles.

Witnesses reportedly said the driver threw a beverage can in the ditch. The driver tried to run away when a deputy arrived but was quickly stopped.

Photo courtesy of Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say that the driver showed signs of ‘significant’ impairment. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Laynee Gander from Madison. She will be charged with Operating While Intoxicated 2nd offense and was given multiple citations.

April 10 had two separate incidents involving an impaired driver in Columbia County. The sheriff’s office wanted to remind residents that there are multiple Safe Ride and Bar Buddies programs in the county.

No additional information was provided.