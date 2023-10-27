MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alleged intoxicated driver was arrested for OWI following a hit-and-run in southcentral Wisconsin where the driver attempted to ‘hug it out’ with the victim after crashing into a mailbox and a tree.

According to the Madison Police Department, the hit-and-run happened around 8:50 a.m. on October 25 near the intersection of North Sherman Avenue and Rigney Lane.

Officers say that the victim followed the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Alexander Zimmer, after the crash originally happened.

Zimmer reportedly crashed into a mailbox after turning off of Sherman Avenue, over-corrected, and drove across the road, eventually crashing into a tree.

After getting out of his vehicle, Zimmer apologized for the hit-and-run and allegedly tried to ‘hug it out’ with the victim. After the hug attempt, officers say that Zimmer began walking away but was quickly taken into custody by officers.

Zimmer was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated.

No additional details were provided.