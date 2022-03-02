WAUZEKA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin who had items fall out of the back of her truck was befuddled when she turned around to get the items, but they were gone. Local authorities say someone pulled up and loaded the items into their own car.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 23 around 1:15 p.m., some items fell out of the back of a pickup truck in Wauzeka. The items fell out as the victim was reportedly leaving a BP gas station.

When she turned around to get the items, a vehicle that authorities believe is a Ford Taurus with tinted windows pulled up next to the items. A woman got out of the vehicle and started loading some of the items into the car.

Officials describe the woman as an older white woman, believed to be 50 to 60-years-old. She was wearing a brown coat with bright blue pajama pants. A man was reportedly in the passenger seat, and authorities believe he is between 20 and 30-years-old.

Photos courtesy of Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

Photos courtesy of Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

Photos courtesy of Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 608-326-8414.