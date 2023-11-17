WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – Don’t you just hate it when you get a flat tire while your pet snake gets loose and is hiding somewhere in your car?

Oh, that’s never happened to you? Well, that is exactly what happened to a driver in Wisconsin on Saturday, so he headed to the nearest fire station for help.

A Facebook post from the West Allis Fire Department states that on November 11, a man showed up at the station saying his tire was low on air and that his pet ball python was hiding somewhere in his car.

Firefighter Connor was quick to help. First, by helping to rescue the snake, and second, by inflating the man’s tire.

Photo courtesy of: West Allis Fire Department

Photo courtesy of: West Allis Fire Department

Photo courtesy of: West Allis Fire Department

“Just another Saturday in the City!” the West Allis Fire Department joked.

No other details were provided.