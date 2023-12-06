UNION, Wis. (WFRV) – One person in western Wisconsin was sent to the hospital after crashing into a residential garage.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened on December 5 around 6 a.m. When authorities arrived at the scene, it was determined that a vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve.

The vehicle then reportedly went through a field and hit a residential garage. The driver was sent to a hospital with ‘serious’ injuries.

Officials say that a vehicle parked inside the garage also had ‘substantial’ damage. There was no information on if the driver would be facing any charges.

The crash is still under investigation, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. No additional details were provided.