Driver in Wisconsin tries to bring ice shack on the water, arrested for OWI

(WFRV) – A driver tried to get a head start on ice fishing, but didn’t make it very far and ended up putting his truck and ice shack in the water.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, a person really wanted to bring his ice shack onto the ‘ice’, but ended up getting an OWI. In fact, officials say it was the third OWI incident of the night.

The driver was reportedly uninjured and alcohol was a contributing factor to the incident. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office is also asking residents to have a plan since Halloween is coming up this weekend.

While it did reportedly get below freezing a couple of nights prior to the incident, the ‘ice’ is not ready yet. Authorities say that even though frost has made an appearance, people should not bring their shacks on the ice.

Barron County is about three and a half hours northwest of Green Bay. There was no further information provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.

