(WFRV) – A driver in Wisconsin was given multiple citations, including operating without a Class A commercial driver’s license, after law enforcement found duct tape used to cover cracks on the trailer’s frame.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on their Facebook that a trooper in Sauk County recently pulled over a commercial motor vehicle following a driving complaint. During the traffic stop, the trooper reportedly saw that the trailer’s frame was severely cracked, and duct tape was hiding the cracks from view.

The trailer reportedly had a total gross weight of 14,000 pounds and the crack on the frame was described as a ‘serious’ safety concern.

The trooper ordered the driver to remove the trailer from the highway. The driver apparently was also cited for operating without a Class A commercial driver’s license.

A few days later, a Wisconsin State Patrol inspector saw the same truck and trailer driving in Dane County. The vehicle reportedly did not have the necessary repairs.

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

The driver was stopped, cited for the same violations, and again placed out of service.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.