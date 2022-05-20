APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in the crash that happened over two weeks ago in Appleton has died.

According to the Appleton Police Department, one of the drivers involved in a crash on I-41 in Appleton back on May 3 has died. 33-year-old Chelsey Jennings from Berlin was identified as the driver.

The crash involved three vehicles, and her vehicle was hit from behind. Her vehicle ended up getting overturned in the ditch and was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Appleton Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol are working to get more information on the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 920-832-5500.