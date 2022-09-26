SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in northern Wisconsin is facing multiple charges after refusing to get out of the vehicle during a traffic stop, and speeding away from authorities.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, an impaired driver was arrested after running away from authorities earlier in September. The incident happened near Superior.

A trooper reportedly pulled a truck over for speeding. The driver of the vehicle reportedly had signs of impairment and the truck had ‘heavy’ damage to its rear.

It was learned that someone just saw that truck fail to stop at a stop sign and was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run with a semi. When asked to get out of the vehicle, the driver refused and reportedly sped off.

A chase ensued that reportedly lasted for ten miles before the driver ended up driving into a farm field. The driver ended up running away.

After about two hours, the driver gave himself up to Douglas County deputies and was sent to jail. The was charged with:

OWI – 4th Offense

Speeding

Hit and Run

Reckless Driving Endangering Safety

Operating Without Insurance

Fleeing an Officer

No additional information was provided.