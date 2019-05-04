Driver needs flight for life following OWI crash
At approximately 5:29 Friday evening, the Sheboygan County Emergency Dispatch Center responded to a single vehicle crash at 4723 Superior Ave in the Town of Sheboygan.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the driver and sole occupant was injured inside the vehicle.
The investigation into the crash revealed the vehicle had been on Superior Ave and turned onto a private driveway and struck a parked vehicle.
The operator was arrested for OWI and was transported via flight for life.
More Stories
-
-
A physical education teacher at Father Allouez Catholic School in…
-
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -- Hundreds of homes in the Fox Cities received…