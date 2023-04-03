(WFRV) – A man in Marquette County was taken into custody after he was pulled over for his vehicle being too loud and deputies found multiple types of drugs.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest that lead to the discovery of multiple types of drugs. On March 28 a deputy saw a vehicle going southbound on I-39 with an ‘obviously’ loud and excessive engine noise.

The ‘strong’ odor of marijuana was reportedly coming from the passenger compartment. The deputy saw what looked like a fully smoked blunt and another partially smoked blunt sitting on the passenger seat.

The driver was identified as Marion Bell-Wilson and was reportedly talking and moving in very rapid fashion. Authorities say he appeared to be possibly impaired.

Bell-Wilson was eventually arrested on suspicion of operating while under the influence of a controlled substance. Deputies found baggies in the front of his pants.

After a thorough search, it was later determined that the bags contained marijuana, 30 grams of cocaine, LSD, 6.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and prescription pills.

A search of the vehicle found 15.7 oz of marijuana, different types of marijuana/THC extracts, THC vaporizer cartridges, a scale, packaging materials and over $780.

Bell-Wilson was booked into the Marquette County Jail on various counts. Court records show that Bell-Wilson is from Sun Prairie.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.