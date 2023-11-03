BRIGHTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver of a U-haul truck towing a camper is believed to have fled the area after a crash involving an SUV in southern Wisconsin.

According to the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, on November 2 around 7:30 a.m. were sent to a crash in the 22000 block of Hwy 142 in western Kenosha County. At the crash scene, authorities reportedly saw an SUV that was ‘impacted’ by a U-haul truck that was towing a camping trailer.

The driver of the SUV was airlifted with ‘serious traumatic injuries’, according to officials. When authorities searched the area for the driver of the U-haul truck, they could not find them.

Officials say that the driver is believed to have fled the area.

All responding agencies involved worked very closely together. People helping people, it’s what we do. Right now, we’re praying for a positive outcome for the injured driver. KFRD Battalion John Dahms

No additional information was provided.