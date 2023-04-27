FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Fond du Lac Police Department has released more information on the scary incident, which saw a vehicle drive through the front of a Verizon store on Thursday afternoon.

According to officers, the driver, a 20-year-old man from Oakfield, was traveling northbound on North Rolling Meadows Drive, just north of the Walmart parking lot, when the vehicle left the roadway.

The vehicle traveled around 300 feet off-road through parts of a terrace and parts of the Pet Smart/Dollar Tree parking lot before jumping a curb and smashing through the building into Verizon’s showroom.

Several customers were injured as a result of the crash. The driver was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was subsequently arrested for operating while impaired, causing great bodily harm, which is a felony.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will continue to bring you the latest updates on this severe incident in Fond du Lac.