BYRON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 47-year-old man from southeast Wisconsin was arrested in Fond du Lac County on charges that include fleeing and OWI after a nearly five-mile pursuit with law enforcement.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began just before 3:45 a.m. on Saturday when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on southbound I-41 near CTH F.

Deputies say the vehicle was seen going over 100 mph prior to the deputy’s efforts to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as a 47-year-old man from New Berlin, allegedly ignored the attempted traffic stop and continued on I-41 at a ‘high rate of speed,’ while driving erratically, deputies say.

When the suspect vehicle attempted to exit I-41, authorities say that he drove past a stop sign and failed to make a turn to go westbound on WIS 49, hitting a concrete island dividing traffic on WIS 41.

After going into a ditch, the vehicle got back onto WIS 49 westbound, reportedly driving much slower due to the damage the vehicle sustained. Eventually, the roughly 4.7-mile pursuit came to an end a short distance north of WIS 175.

Deputies say the 47-year-old was initially uncooperative but eventually complied with commands, and was taken into custody without incident.

It would later be learned that the driver of the vehicle is currently on probation with the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections for Burglary.

Deputies say they were able to determine that the driver was allegedly under the influence of an intoxicant at the time of the incident. A K9 conducted a sniff of the vehicle, giving a positive alert, leading to drug paraphernalia “related to cocaine use” reportedly being found inside the vehicle.

The driver was arrested for Knowingly Fleeing an Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Repeater, and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence – 3rd offense. He was also cited for other miscellaneous traffic violations.

No one was injured during the pursuit.