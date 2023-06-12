MONONA, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver and a passenger of a potentially stolen car were arrested and two other passengers were initially detained following a miles-long pursuit that required a Wisconsin K9 unit to be deployed.

According to the Monona Police Department, Officers first saw the driver run a stop sign along South Towne and West Broadway around 9:06 p.m. the night of June 8. After running the vehicle’s plates, they did not match the car and an attempt to stop the vehicle led to the beginning of a pursuit.

Police say the driver drove for several miles along the westbound Beltline before trying to elude police by exiting the Beltline at various times. Eventually, the driver did slow his vehicle as they got onto Raymond Road.

While still in drive, officers say they saw the man open the vehicle’s door and leap out of it before continuing to run on foot. Three passengers were left in the car as it rolled down Raymond Road.

One of the passengers exited the car and attempted to leave the scene, but was quickly taken detained by officers. The other two passengers in the car obeyed the commands of the police and exited the vehicle.

One of the three passengers, 21-year-old Jada S. Hawkes from Madison, was taken into custody for a warrant that was issued for her arrest from a prior incident of eluding police. The other two passengers were also detained but eventually released at a later time.

The driver of the vehicle was chased by a Monona Police Department K9 unit as he tried to flee on foot. After failing to stop and comply with demands, K9 Jakko was deployed and successfully chased down the driver who was then arrested without any further incident.

He allegedly provided police with a fake name before a fingerprint identification tool later identified him as 19-year-old Kameron C. Montgomery from Marshall Wisconsin. Montgomery is already serving a sentence on community supervision after criminal convictions that include Felony Eluding in 2021 and 2023.

Montgomery was then taken to the Dane County Jail where the Monona Police Department is expected to refer new charges of Attempted Felony Eluding, 2nd-degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer.

Authorities say no there were no other reported injuries or damage following this incident.