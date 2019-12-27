WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Driver, passenger taken to hospital after car crashes into tree in Waupaca Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a vehicle lost control in the Town of Dayton.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Crystal Lake Road west of East Road just before 4 p.m.

An initial investigation showed that a vehicle traveling westbound attempted to overtake another westbound vehicle. Officials say that after overtaking the vehicle, the driver of the passing vehicle lost control, entered the ditch, and collided head-on with a tree.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the vehicle was identified as a 53-year-old man from rural Waupaca. The passenger in the vehicle was identified as a 43-year-old female from rural Waupaca.

Authorities say that, due to weather conditions, medical helicopters could not fly. The driver and passenger were transported to a hospital in the Fox Valley via ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories