Driver, passenger taken to hospital after car crashes into tree in Waupaca Co.

DAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a vehicle lost control in the Town of Dayton.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Crystal Lake Road west of East Road just before 4 p.m.

An initial investigation showed that a vehicle traveling westbound attempted to overtake another westbound vehicle. Officials say that after overtaking the vehicle, the driver of the passing vehicle lost control, entered the ditch, and collided head-on with a tree.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the vehicle was identified as a 53-year-old man from rural Waupaca. The passenger in the vehicle was identified as a 43-year-old female from rural Waupaca.

Authorities say that, due to weather conditions, medical helicopters could not fly. The driver and passenger were transported to a hospital in the Fox Valley via ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation.